Ducey may have violated campaign law in talk with business leaders (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt October 1, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey may have violated a state law prohibiting politicians from campaigning with state resources when he encouraged business owners on September 29 to vote against Proposition 208 while on a conference call from his office.

Issue:

