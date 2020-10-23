Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Democrats sue to remove two finalists for IRC chair (access required)

Democrats sue to remove two finalists for IRC chair (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt October 23, 2020

Arizona House and Senate Democrats sued first in the political slugfest to redraw Arizona’s next political boundaries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

arizona-supreme-court-featured

Court expansion brings more cases, less efficiency (access required)

Arizona House and Senate Democrats sued first in the political slugfest to redraw Arizona’s next political boundaries. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is ...