Congratulations to the 2020 Breakdown Breakouts!

Amidst a global pandemic, this year’s honorees persist in getting the work done. Their work ensures that critical services continue and that policies reflect Arizona’s short and long-term interests.

They have improved the educational landscape by helping teachers and promoting college readiness. They have worked on Arizona’s most monumental policy changes, including Medicaid expansion and mental health legislation. They have fought for the most vulnerable populations. They have represented groups and companies, whose collective work has made Arizona what it is today.

Indeed, they have taken on the most challenging issues, and, in that process, established their credentials through hard work and persistence.