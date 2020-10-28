Congratulations to the 2020 Breakdown Breakouts!

Amidst a global pandemic, this year’s honorees persist in getting the work done. Their work ensures that critical services continue and that policies reflect Arizona’s short and long-term interests.
They have improved the educational landscape by helping teachers and promoting college readiness. They have worked on Arizona’s most monumental policy changes, including Medicaid expansion and mental health legislation. They have fought for the most vulnerable populations. They have represented groups and companies, whose collective work has made Arizona what it is today.
Indeed, they have taken on the most challenging issues, and, in that process, established their credentials through hard work and persistence.
- Katie Dauphinais, Western Region Advocacy Director, ExcelinEd
- Jeremy Gerlach, Associate Director, Veridus
- Andrea González Sotelo, Associate Director, Northern Arizona University-AZ GEAR UP
- Trista Guzman Glover, Director, Boards and Commissions, Office of the Governor
- Pele Peacock Fischer, Attorney and Principal, Peacock Legal, PLC
- Clark Princell, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of Mayor Kate Gallego
- Nichole Spencer, STEAM Outreach Coordinator, Phoenix College
- Nick Willis, Legislative Director, DeMenna Public Affairs
- Stephanie Parra, Executive Director, ALL In Education
- Jonathan Scruggs, Senior Counsel and Director of the Center for Conscience Initiatives, Alliance Defending Freedom
- Kristen Arredondo Yost, Attorney, Coppersmith Brockelman
- Lorna Romero, Owner, Elevate Strategies LLC
- Yvette Borja, Border Litigation Attorney, ACLU of Arizona
- Alexandria Dionne, Government Relations Specialist, Public Policy Partners
- Jeremy Browning, Principal, GovGroup
- Lourdes Peña, Public Affairs Advisor, Triadvocates
- Carly Fleege, Public Affairs Associate, Hamilton Consulting
- Boaz Witbeck, Deputy State Director, Americans for Prosperity Arizona
- Nicole LaSlavic, President, Cambridge Public Affairs & Executive Director, Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association
- Matthew Ligouri, Manager of Public Affairs, Southwest Gas Corporation
- Kolu Wilson, Workforce Administrator, Arizona Commerce Authority