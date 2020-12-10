Quantcast
GOP divide spurs call to arms, doxing (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Dillon Rosenblatt December 10, 2020

Protesters rallied outside House Speaker Rusty Bowers’ home December 8 and a self-declared candidate for Arizona governor threatened to remove Gov. Doug Ducey through non-legal means this week as intraparty Republican conflict reached new heights of intimidation and innuendo. The branch of the party that cannot and will not accept the results of the presidential election, ...

Issue:

