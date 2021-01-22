Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Proposal would add 30 members to AZ House (access required)

Proposal would add 30 members to AZ House (access required)

By: Julia Shumway January 22, 2021

At least two longtime Republican lawmakers think it’s worth a shot to add 30 lawmakers to make Arizona’s government work better. Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, wants voters to approve a constitutional amendment to divide each of the state’s 30 districts into three House districts, to elect 90 representatives and 30 senators total. And fellow Sen. T.J. ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

capitol-dome

House, Senate to lock down over holiday weekend (access required)

The Arizona House and Senate will lock down over the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and Democrats are urging a suspension of the legislative session until after inauguration day following the FBI warning of potentially violent protests at all 50 state capitols.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */