Court gives Senate access to election equipment, appeal expected

State senators are entitled to access to voting equipment and ballots used in the November election, a judge ruled Friday.

In a 16-page ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomasson swatted down a series of arguments by county officials who argued the lawmakers have no legal basis for the subpoena they issued. The judge was no more impressed by claims that the senators did not follow the proper procedures for issuing the subpoena.

Most significantly, Thomasson brushed aside claims by county officials that the real purpose of the subpoena is not to use the information gathered to review existing election laws but instead to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“Granted, (Senate President Karen) Fann has made public comments about concerns of ‘many voters’ regarding the accuracy of the presidential election and the need to ‘audit’ the election,” he wrote.

“The court is not in a position to determine if the ‘real’ purpose of the subpoenas is to try to ‘overturn’ the result of the election,” Thomasson wrote. Anyway, he said, such a move “would clearly be futile” given that the Electoral College has voted, Congress has confirmed the results and President Biden has been sworn in.

But the bottom line, the judge said, is even if the election could somehow be challenged, “there is still a perfectly valid legislative purpose for the subpoenas.”

There was no immediate comment from the county supervisors who have tried to block the subpoenas. But an appeal is likely.