Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Dems claim bill gives churches immunity from lawsuits (access required)

Dems claim bill gives churches immunity from lawsuits (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 9, 2021

It's promoted as a measure to ensure that no future governor shuts down religious services during an emergency, but some legislators worry that the actual wording of the legislation would potentially immunize churches from lawsuits over child abuse.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this April 15, 2020, file photo, the blur of car lights zip by the Arizona Capitol as the dome is illuminated in blue as a symbol of support for Arizona's frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling the coronavirus in Phoenix. Democrats eyed pickups in the general election they hoped would give them control of the House, but they ended up with the same split of 31-29 in Republican control.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Lawmakers pass measures to curb executive emergency power

State legislators voted Thursday on multiple fronts to curb the power of the governor -- this one and future ones -- to declare and maintain an emergency.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */