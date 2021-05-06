Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / GOP lawmaker revives in-state tuition for ‘Dreamers’  (access required)

GOP lawmaker revives in-state tuition for ‘Dreamers’  (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times May 6, 2021

A ballot measure that could let Arizona “Dreamers” pay in-state tuition to attend universities and community colleges was unexpectedly revived in the House of Representatives on May 5 and could pass on May 10.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Depositphoto

Lawmakers winnow down sentencing bills (access required)

As the Legislature enters what are likely the waning weeks of the 2021 session, a few bills meant to make Arizona's system of criminal sentencing more lenient have already been signed into law, while more ambitious measures have stalled.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */