Home / Featured News / Supreme Court rejects motion to shorten briefing schedules in death penalty cases (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 12, 2021

The Arizona Supreme Court decline to shorten the briefing schedules outlined for death row inmates Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood, following the state’s requests last month to change the timelines in light of the lethal drugs having a shorter shelf life than initially understood.

