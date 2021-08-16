Quantcast
Ducey bars local governments from imposing vaccine mandates (access required)

Ducey bars local governments from imposing vaccine mandates (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff August 16, 2021

The governor’s order bans local officials from issuing vaccine mandates and requires local governments to ensure their employees have access to sick time if they must stay at home after getting exposed to COVID-19.

