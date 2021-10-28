Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Nutt resigns LD14 House seat (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times October 28, 2021

Rep. Becky Nutt is stepping down effective Monday.  “It has been my great honor to serve with you, sir, and to be part of your leadership team these past three years. My best regards to you,” Nutt, R-Pearce, wrote in a brief letter to House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa.  With Nutt’s resignation, six House members who were ...

