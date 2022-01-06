Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
AZ response to Covid surge may be too late (access required)

AZ response to Covid surge may be too late (access required)

By: Nick Phillips January 6, 2022

Fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, surging Covid cases in Arizona have inspired another round of fractured, largely uncoordinated reactions around the state.

Promises to complete border wall iffy

Seizing on one of the most potent and polarizing symbols in national politics, some GOP candidates for Arizona governor are promising to finish the wall along Arizona's border with Mexico.

