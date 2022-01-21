Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Electric Dreams: After more than two decades, Legislature poised to end competition (access required)

Electric Dreams: After more than two decades, Legislature poised to end competition (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times January 21, 2022

A major rewrite of Arizona’s electric energy policy is making its way through the House.  Supporters of House Bill 2101, which will repeal the 1998 law that tried to create a competitive electric market in Arizona, say it will ensure Arizonans have access to reliable power and make sure the state doesn’t suffer from the sort ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Covid battles rankle legislators (access required)

A major rewrite of Arizona’s electric energy policy is making its way through the House.  Supporters of House Bill 2101, which will repeal the 1998 ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */