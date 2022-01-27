Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bill sets 15-foot distance to film cops (access required)

Bill sets 15-foot distance to film cops (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times January 27, 2022

Sponsor of House Bill 2319 says it will keep officers safe and result in better police videos while critics say it would be an unconstitutional restriction on free speech.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Anti-masker asks House minority leader why he wears a slave muzzle, gets banned

Sponsor of House Bill 2319 says it will keep officers safe and result in better police videos while critics say it would be an unconstitutional ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */