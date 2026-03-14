Arizona GOP reject Trump-backed housing proposal

State House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos and State Senate President Warren Petersen speaking with attendees at the 2026 Legislative Forecast Luncheon hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Key Points:

A Democratic attempt to limit the number of homes corporations can buy failed on the House floor

The proposal is similar to a policy that President Donald Trump supports

Republicans have their own affordability measures under consideration by lawmakers

Republicans and Democrats in the state House clashed over competing proposals to make life more affordable for Arizonans, resulting in the chamber voting down a Democratic housing policy to limit the number of homes that large corporations and investors can buy — a plan which President Donald Trump supports nationally.

House lawmakers debated House Bill 4030 and House Concurrent Resolution 2052 on March 11, two identical measures that would prohibit cities and counties from increasing taxes, fees and utility rates from July 1 through June 30, 2030. The resolution would go to the ballot this November if it passes both chambers, as Republicans expect Gov. Katie Hobbs to veto HB4030.

During debate on HB4030, House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos, D-Laveen, tried to amend the bill with language that struck nearly the entire bill in favor of a replacement proposal that would have capped the number of homes any corporation can purchase and own in the state.

In January, Trump signed an executive order that prevents federal programs from facilitating sales of single-family homes to institutional investors. He has called on Congress to codify his policy into law.

“I welcome the president’s support for my amendment,” De Los Santos said. “I understand that even a broken clock is right twice a day.”

The House has a rule that requires floor amendments to be related to the same subject as the original bill. The sponsor of both measures, Rep. Justin Olson, R-Mesa, said he believed that De Los Santos’ alterations of the measure amounted to a strike-everything amendment that was in violation of House rules.

Olson said his measures would help Arizonans who have been struggling with higher inflation costs keep more of their money. Voters could pass a local tax or fee increase with a 60% approval margin in an election under Olson’s proposal.

“Voters are concerned about the cost of living. They’re concerned about affordability. They’re concerned about significant increases in their utility rates and their tax rates,” Olson said. “This is the first step in making sure that we do no harm; that we make it no more difficult for Arizonans who are already struggling with the high cost of living.”

The De Los Santos amendment was allowed to be debated and discussed despite Republican objections. Speaker Pro Tempore Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley, said the amendment was “artfully” crafted to skirt House rules by including minor language about legislative intent in addressing affordability.

The amendment failed with every Republican voting to reject it. De Los Santos said he was heartbroken and disappointed to see his GOP colleagues “defying” the president’s housing policies. He also said he didn’t think constituents would accept not advancing his proposal because of House procedural rules.

“When you have a De Los Santos-Trump alliance on housing, it can only be a good thing,” De Los Santos said.

Rep. Nick Kupper, R-Surprise, has also tried to implement Trump’s housing policy in Arizona with House Bill 2325, but his measure never got a hearing in the House Commerce Committee.

Not only do House rules prevent members from introducing strike-everything amendments to bills on the floor, but the Arizona Constitution requires bills to be read on three different days to give Arizonans the chance to review legislation. Carter said while members tend to skirt their own rules every session, they should be held to a higher standard when dealing with the state’s highest law.

“It really is sacred. It’s the foundational document of our state,” Carter said. “It’s not fair to the people of Arizona to deny them their constitutional right of a three-day notice for every bill.”

The corporate purchasing limit of homes wasn’t the only amendment introduced to Olson’s measures by Democrats. Rep. Kevin Volk, D-Tucson, also introduced an amendment to both measures that would stop data centers from raising electricity costs by requiring utility companies to charge data centers for the energy costs needed to operate.

Rep. Stephanie Simacek, D-Phoenix, had a near-striker amendment to HCR2052 that would have established a health care claims consumer assistance program through the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. Her amendment was designed to prohibit health insurance companies from denying valid claims, which she said she experienced with her daughter when her insurance company wouldn’t pay for physical therapy to help her meet her infancy gross motor milestones.

“No parent should have to choose whether their child’s going to receive services to help them grow and thrive,” Simacek said.

The Republican-majority chamber ruled that Simacek’s amendment was unconstitutional.

De Los Santos said Republican members have complained in previous sessions of similar striker-style amendments and said Republicans are only now concerned because Democrats are deploying the same strategy. He also argued their amendments were constitutional because they followed the subject of affordability.

Neither of Olson’s measures has received a vote among House members yet, but both measures will likely pass soon with the Republican caucus supporting them.