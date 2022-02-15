Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GOP-led Arizona Senate panel votes to hand-count all ballots (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 15, 2022

Republican state senators on Monday advanced legislation that would require every ballot cast in Arizona's elections to be counted by hand, with GOP proponents who embraced former President Donald Trump's false narrative of massive voter fraud calling it a needed reform.  The proposal from Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, was approved by the Senate Government Committee Monday ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

