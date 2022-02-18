Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / GOP lawmakers differ over accepting Afghan kids (access required)

GOP lawmakers differ over accepting Afghan kids (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 18, 2022

Republican lawmakers have been staking out conflicting positions on whether Afghan refugees should be resettled here, and the fear of public backlash led the enrollment of refugee children to be delayed in one local school district.  The enrollment of about 80 refugee children in Scottsdale schools was delayed due to concerns about how the public response ...

