Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / House sends expanded parental rights bill to Senate (access required)

House sends expanded parental rights bill to Senate (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 23, 2022

The Arizona House gave initial approval Tuesday to a Republican-backed bill that boosts the rights of parents to know what is happening with their children in schools and allows them to push for penalties for teachers who they believe violated their parental rights.  The penalty provisions in the broad expansion of the state's parents' bill of ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Brnovich seeks SCOTUS OK to intervene in green-card case (access required)

The Arizona House gave initial approval Tuesday to a Republican-backed bill that boosts the rights of parents to know what is happening with their children ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */