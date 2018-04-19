Utility regulator Tom Forese drops Arizona treasurer bid

Arizona utility regulator Tom Forese says he’s dropping out of the race for state treasurer.

The Arizona Corporation Commission member has been seeking the seat for more than a year but announced his withdrawal Thursday. He was facing state Sen. Kimberly Yee in August’s Republican primary.

Forese said he decided to step aside after Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Eileen Klein to the treasurer’s post on Tuesday to replace Jeff DeWit. He resigned to become chief financial officer at NASA. Klein said she does not plan to run for the seat.

Forese said he ran to ensure the office was in good hands and it is with Klein. He also won’t seek re-election to the commission.

State Rep. Mark Cardenas and attorney Mark Manoil are seeking the Democratic nomination.