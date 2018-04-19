Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / General / Utility regulator Tom Forese drops Arizona treasurer bid

Utility regulator Tom Forese drops Arizona treasurer bid

By: The Associated Press April 19, 2018

Tom Forese (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Tom Forese (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Arizona utility regulator Tom Forese says he’s dropping out of the race for state treasurer.

The Arizona Corporation Commission member has been seeking the seat for more than a year but announced his withdrawal Thursday. He was facing state Sen. Kimberly Yee in August’s Republican primary.

Forese said he decided to step aside after Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Eileen Klein to the treasurer’s post on Tuesday to replace Jeff DeWit. He resigned to become chief financial officer at NASA. Klein said she does not plan to run for the seat.

Forese said he ran to ensure the office was in good hands and it is with Klein. He also won’t seek re-election to the commission.

State Rep. Mark Cardenas and attorney Mark Manoil are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this April 16, 2013, file photo, a "bathtub ring" shows the high water mark on Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nev. Tension among U.S. states that rely on the Colorado River escalated into a public feud when an Arizona water provider was accused of manipulating the level of Lake Mead amid a prolonged drought, threatening supplies for 40 million people in two countries. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Feud erupts between Central Arizona Project, US states over Colorado River

Tension over the drought-stressed Colorado River escalated into a public feud when four U.S. states accused Arizona's largest water provider of manipulating supply and demand, potentially threatening millions of people in the United States and Mexico who rely on the river.