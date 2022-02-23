Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge to rule in Hobbs/Brnovich signature case (access required)

By: Nick Phillips February 23, 2022

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs are squabbling in court over the state’s online signature-gathering tool for candidates.   A Maricopa County judge heard oral arguments on February 23 for a preliminary injunction in a case that would pave the way for elections officials to temporarily take the online signature-gathering ...

