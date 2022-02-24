Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House votes to mandate parent-teacher disclosure (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 24, 2022

The state House voted 31-28 Thursday to require teachers to disclose to parents some of what their students tell them in confidence or risk being disciplined.  HB 2161, approved on a party-line vote, would spell out in state law that teachers and other school employees "may not interfere with or usurp the fundamental right of parents ...

