Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Senate says yes to funding border walls (access required)

Senate says yes to funding border walls (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 24, 2022

Republican lawmakers are ready to use state funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico.  The only question that remains is how much they're willing to spend.  On Wednesday the Senate voted 16-12 to allocate $700 million to "administer and manage the construction of a physical border fence.''  Only thing is, the critical 16th vote for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

GOP lawmakers target municipal minimum wage limits (access required)

Republican lawmakers are ready to use state funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico.  The only question that remains is how much ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */