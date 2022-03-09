Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Bill to fix committeeman snafu in limbo (access required)

Bill to fix committeeman snafu in limbo (access required)

By: Nathan Brown and Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 9, 2022

Lawmakers spent much of March 8 trying to fix a bill passed last week that ended precinct committeemen elections for this year and replaced them with appointments by county party officials. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

House Speaker Bowers files for Senate run in ‘22 (access required)

Lawmakers spent much of March 8 trying to fix a bill passed last week that ended precinct committeemen elections for this year and replaced them ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */