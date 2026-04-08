Best of the Capitol 2026
Staff//April 8, 2026//
Here are your nominees for the 2026 Best of the Capitol!
VOTING OPENS SOON. STAY TUNED.
— AZCT
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Key Points:
Arizona lawmaker compares Mexican gray wolf to Little Red Riding Hood predator
Lawma[...]
April 8, 2026
Key Points:
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes HB2040
HB2040 would have linked adoption information[...]
Key Points:
Colorado River negotiations remain deadlocked
Business leaders are working with city[...]
April 7, 2026
Key Points:
Arizona House measure on short-term rentals likely dead for the year
Rep. Selina Bli[...]
Key Points:
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes seeks $972,000 from Kroger and Albertsons
States[...]
Key Points:
Arizona lawmaker Rep. Matt Gress proposes segmenting Interstate 11 construction
Gres[...]
April 6, 2026
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