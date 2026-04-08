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Here are your nominees for the 2026 Best of the Capitol!

Staff//April 8, 2026//

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Here are your nominees for the 2026 Best of the Capitol!

Here are your nominees for the 2026 Best of the Capitol!

Staff//April 8, 2026//

VOTING OPENS SOON. STAY TUNED.
— AZCT

 

Best Elected Official – Republican

  • Dana Lewis — Pinal County Recorder’s Office
  • Gail Griffin — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Jeanne Kentch — Mohave County
  • John Kavanagh — Arizona Senate
  • Shawnna Bolick — Arizona Senate
  • Thomas Galvin — Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

Best Elected Official – Democrat

  • Analise Ortiz — Arizona Senate
  • Stacey Travers — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Oscar De Los Santos — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Alma Hernandez — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Theresa Hatathlie — Arizona Senate

Best Debater – Republican

  • Carine Werner — Arizona Senate
  • Alexander Kolodin — Arizona House of Representatives
  • J.D. Mesnard — Arizona Senate
  • John Kavanagh — Arizona Senate
  • Nick Kupper — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Neal Carter — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Teresa Martinez — Arizona House of Representatives

Best Debater – Democrat

  • Analise Ortiz — Arizona Senate
  • Enise (Mitzi) Epstein — Arizona Senate
  • Oscar De Los Santos — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Nancy Gutierrez — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Kevin Volk — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Mariana Sandoval — Arizona House of Representatives

Best Bill Sponsor

  • Shawnna Bolick (SB 1141) — Arizona Senate
  • Carine Werner (SB 1118) — Arizona Senate
  • Janeen Connolly (HB 2951) — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Nick Kupper (HB 2010) — Arizona House of Representatives
  • Justin Olson (HB 2786) — Arizona House of Representatives

Best Committee Chair

  • Jeff Weninger — Arizona House of Representatives, Commerce Committee
  • Justin Wilmeth — Arizona House of Representatives, Artificial Intelligence & Innovation
  • Walt Blackman — Arizona House of Representatives, Government Committee
  • David Farnsworth — Arizona Senate, Appropriations, Transportation and Technology Committee
  • Carine Werner — Arizona Senate, Health and Human Services Committee

Best Committee Ranking Minority Member

  • Lauren Kuby — Arizona Senate, Appropriations Committee
  • Catherine Miranda — Arizona Senate, Education Committee
  • Stephanie Stahl Hamilton — Arizona House of Representatives, Appropriations Committee

Best Lobbyist

  • Brandy Petrone — Goodman Schwartz Public Affairs
  • Courtney Coolidge — Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry
  • Daniella Smith — Limitless Consulting
  • Jason Baran — Salt River Project
  • Jim Norton — Garrison 48
  • Kelsey Lundy — Compass Strategies
  • Mike Haener — Lumen Strategies
  • Pele Fischer — Pinnacle Public Affairs
  • Sam Richard — Consilium Consulting
  • Marie Isaacson — Isaacson Law Firm, P.C.
  • Elizabeth Goodman — Rose Law Group
  • Scott Smith — HighGround, Inc.
  • Jason Barraza – Veridus

Best Lobbyist Under 40

  • Alexis Susdorf — State 48 Public Affairs
  • Anna Salas — Cornerstone Public Affairs
  • Brendon Blake — AARP Arizona
  • Cole Libera — Rose Law Group
  • Emily Raymond — Goodman Schwartz Public Affairs
  • Jimmy Arwood — Arizona School Boards Association
  • Shaun Rieve — Veridus
  • Tim Beaubien — Arizona Association of REALTORS®
  • Jane Ahern — Herrera Arellano
  • Trevor Laky — AZ Policy Connect
  • Tom Savage — League of Arizona Cities and Towns
  • Adrian Bakke — Matters of State Strategies
  • Destiny Ruiz — Rose Law Group

Best Government Lobbyist

  • Judah Waxelbaum — Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona
  • Michelle Hindman — Maricopa County
  • Krista Osterberg — Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
  • Joe Barba — First Things First
  • Jeff Gray — Central Arizona Project
  • Alexis Tameron Kinsey — Valley Metro
  • Rodney Short — City of Yuma
  • Katy Proctor — City of Maricopa
  • Jen Marson — Arizona Association of Counties

Best Lobbying Firm

  • Goodman Schwartz Public Affairs
  • Lumen Strategies
  • Veridus
  • Compass Strategies
  • HighGround, Inc.
  • Triadvocates
  • Isaacson Law Firm
  • Rose Law Group

Best Dressed – Ladies

  • Alexis J. Glascock — Fennemore
  • Anakaren Lemus — Arizona Department of Housing
  • Daniella Smith — Limitless Consulting
  • Linda Brickman — Robert I Brickman, P.C.
  • Amilyn Pierce — Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Yassamin Ansari — U.S. Representative
  • Shawnna Bolick — Arizona Senate
  • Analise Ortiz — Arizona Senate
  • Stacy Pearson — Lumen Strategies
  • Jodi Tas — City of Surprise

Best Dressed – Gentlemen

  • Jeff Sandquist — Veridus
  • Robert Baransaka — Triadvocates
  • Tom Caretto — Professional Firefighters Association of Arizona
  • Ryan Boyd — Arizona Department of Public Safety
  • Leo Biasiucci — Arizona House of Representatives
  • J.D. Mesnard — Arizona Senate

Best Political Lawyer

  • Roy Herrera — Herrera Arellano
  • Andy Gaona — Coppersmith Brockelman
  • Jim Barton — Barton Mendez Soto
  • Court Rich — Rose Law Group

Best Political Rising Star

  • Ellie Pérez-Pawloski — Arizona Education Association
  • Eva Brauer — Capitol Consulting
  • Berenice Bautista — Cornerstone Public Affairs
  • Randy Keating — Tempe City Council
  • Jenny Howard — Town of Thatcher
  • Eric Chalmers — Resilient Strategies
  • Abigail O’Brien — Office of U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego
  • Clay Robinson — Winged Victory: The Agency
  • Thomas Galvin — Rose Law Group

Best Power Broker

  • Kelsey Lundy — Compass Strategies
  • Amilyn Pierce — Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Stacy Pearson — Lumen Strategies
  • Nick Ponder — HighGround, Inc.
  • Danny Seiden — Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry
  • Stuart Goodman — Goodman Schwartz
  • Jordan Rose — Rose Law Group

Best PR Person

  • Chip Scutari — S+C Communications
  • Dawn Penich — Agave Strategy
  • Matthew Benson — Veridus
  • Laddie Shane — Roosevelt Strategy Group
  • Stacy Pearson — Lumen Strategies
  • Geneva Fuentes — Arizona Education Association
  • Barrett Coughlin Beall — HighGround, Inc.

Best Media Personality

  • David Leibowitz — Leibowitz Solo
  • Barrett Marson — Marson Media
  • Dawn Penich — Agave Strategy
  • Mike Noble — Noble Predictive Insights

Calmest Under Pressure

  • Jay Kaprosy — Veridus
  • Joe Kubacki — Sergeant at Arms, Arizona Senate 
  • Judah Waxelbaum — Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona 
  • Larry Sandigo — Office of Governor Katie Hobbs
  • Cole Libera — Rose Law Group

Best Industry Trade & Professional Association

  • Arizona Technology Council
  • Arizona REALTORS®
  • League of Arizona Cities and Towns
  • Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA)
  • Home Builders Association of Central Arizona (HBACA)
  • Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA)
  • Arizona Rock Products Association
  • Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry
  • Arizona Association of Providers for People with Disabilities
  • Arizona Council of Human Service Providers
  • Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA)

Best Nonprofit Advocacy Group

  • The Center for the Rights of Abused Children
  • AARP Arizona
  • American Heart Association
  • Alzheimer’s Association
  • Arizona Justice Project
  • Center for Arizona Policy
  • Children’s Action Alliance

Best PR Firm

  • HighGround, Inc.
  • Agave Strategy
  • Consilium Consulting
  • Lumen Strategies
  • Veridus
  • Winged Victory Agency

Best Nonprofit Advocate

  • Darcy Olsen — Center for the Rights of Abused Children
  • Eryn Streeter — American Heart Association
  • Marisol Garcia — Arizona Education Association
  • Matt Kenney — Veteran Advocate
  • Peter Gentala — Center for Arizona Policy

Best Political Action Committee

  • Yes on Proposition 409 (Behavioral Health & Emergency Care Bond)
  • REALTORS® of Arizona PAC (RAPAC)
  • Senate Victory Fund
  • The Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry Political Action Committee (PAC)

Best Polling Firm

  • HighGround, Inc.
  • Noble Predictive Insights

Best Capitol Hidden Talent

  • Janae Shamp (team roping) — Arizona Senate
  • Quantá Crews (singing) — Arizona House 
  • Adrian Fontes (mariachi) — Secretary of State
  • Quang Nguyen (sketching) — Arizona House
Tags: Arizona Capitol Times, Best of the Capitol, 2026 nominations

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