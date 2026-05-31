Cowboy hats and politics: The hats of Sen. David Gowan

Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista, speaking with attendees at the 2022 Annual Awards Luncheon at Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

What’s in a hat? By any other name, it would still look just as cool.

Arizona is the American Southwest, meaning there’s no shortage of Western history and culture at our state Capitol. Sometimes, that influence spills over onto the chamber floors, leaving onlookers with a fairly good shot of seeing one of Arizona’s highest elected officials donning a cowboy hat more akin to a John Wayne movie than a state legislature.

We asked four senators about their hats, either the ones in their official Senate photos or the one they wear most often. And with sine die, or the final adjournment of the year, right around the corner, we’ve got just one hat left.

That final hat belongs to Sen. David Gowan, who represents Legislative District 19.

Tell me about your cowboy hat. What brand, where did you buy it? Is it custom made?

In the winter I wear felts because it keeps my head warm. In the summer, I quickly go to a straw hat. A straw is lighter, but it still covers my head, my face, my neck. Keeps the sun off me.

I have a Stetson. I have some Resistols, which I think Stetson bought. This one right here is a Moksman Superlona. My wife got this for me for Christmas. Heritage Hats on Cave Creek Road, that’s where I get them.

My good one, it’s a gray one, I’ve had that one since I became speaker. My dad got me that for becoming speaker. I have one I really like, it’s 100% rabbit and it’s from Tecovas.

How much money did it cost?

I got this one as a gift from my wife. For a straw, that’s probably ranging around the $200 mark, maybe a little under. Felts are higher, they can go into the thousands.

Why do you wear the hat?

Well, it gives protection, first off. It’s a pretty brutal sun out here. I go to the dermatologist once a year now and they checked me out and they’re like “Oh, you look pretty good.” They said, don’t forget to wear long sleeve shirts and some type of hat. It’s good for your health, obviously, at least with your skin care and such.

More importantly, we are in Arizona. This is cowboy land. My district is the size of Massachusetts. That’s rancher galore, a lot of farmers, but plenty of ranches up that way and my roots are based in this stuff. My ancestry is from northern California. They were lumber guys first and then they moved down, took a herd and then they farmed. It was all up in the redwoods, but my mom’s side is from Oklahoma.

A lot of it is family history. I’ve liked hats and boots since I was a little kid. My mom would take me in and get Hush Puppies, old suede shoes, she loved those things. It’s a place called Kenny’s Shoe Store and she said, “What about these?” I said, “Well, yeah, ok. How about these?” And they’d be boots. I was the youngest. I got both and she didn’t mind because she likes the Western stuff too.

Do you have a hard and fast rule about when you wear your hat to the Senate?

I wear it every day no matter what. I keep it at my hat rack unless I come just in time for the floor, then it’ll be on the floor on my desk.

Which of your fellow legislators should wear a hat (of the ones that do not currently wear a hat)?

All of them. As we become the state center, more urban, you just see less. But when you get outside of it, you’re back to Arizona roots, right? Even in the city, you’ll see the Arizona roots. It’s kind of funny though. I’ll walk around town with my hat on and I’ll get, “Oh you from Texas?” I’m like “Really? We’re in Arizona. Have you ever heard of Arizona cowboy?”

Have you ever lost your hat? What happened, and how did you find it?

I don’t think I’ve lost them. I think I’ve lost and found them. I didn’t “lose lose” them, like leave them at a restaurant or something. I tend to go back for them because when you’re used to wearing it and you walk off, you feel naked.

How do you know when a cowboy hat is “earned”?

I don’t know if it’s an earning. Buckles are earned. Maybe who you are, what you represent, maybe that earns one. Not just being a rhinestone cowboy. It’s a lifestyle.

Have you ever been called out for wearing your hat in the “wrong” place?

You know what they say when I’m in a city or an area where they think it might be unusual? They say, “Hey, that’s a nice hat.”

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