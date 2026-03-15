Finchem’s hat: The mark of a gentleman

We’re back again with cowboy hats, and Sen. Mark Finchem, R-Prescott, happily obliged our passion for fashion.

We’re still having a bit of fun during a tense legislative session, though we have noticed the spice level has decreased lately, and we’re OK with that.

Arizona is part of the American Southwest, and there’s no shortage of Western history and culture. It’s spilled over into the Legislature and seeing anyone donning a cowboy hat on any given day is not uncommon. Here are the stories under the hats.

PS: Sens. Shope and Gowan, throw your hat in our ring!

Tell me about your cowboy hat. What brand? Where did you buy it? Is it custom made?

Stetson. It was a gift. Not custom-made, but limited edition.

What did it cost?

I am told it was around $900, but a gentleman doesn’t ask the price of a gift.

What’s the story behind your hat? Why wear it?

I’ve worn such a hat most of my life. In the winter months, especially in the northern states, it keeps your head warm; in the summer months, it’s your portable shade. So, I suppose it is as much utility as it is fashion.

Do you have a hard and fast rule about when you wear your hat to the Senate?

While I will wear it when entering the Senate building and down the halls, I very seldom wear it on the floor, only on special occasions when I am asked to. It’s a matter of decorum and respect for the chamber.

Which of your fellow legislators should wear a hat (of the ones that do not currently wear a hat)?

I would not presume to tell a colleague to wear a hat if it is not fitting for them to do so. Some men and women look like they belong under a hat, others, not so much.

Have you ever lost your hat? What happened and how did you find it?

The only hat I have ever lost was at the Grand Canyon, a straw hat that blew off with a gust of wind. While I could see where it landed, I judged my life was worth more than a $30 straw hat, so I let it be.

How do you know when a cowboy hat is “earned”?

I don’t know that hats are “earned,” they’re not like prize buckles. They are a choice, just like a style, once one chooses to wear one. The hat is fitting of the man, or woman, as the case may be. The classic Stetson can say a lot about one’s personality. The gaucho style, for instance, probably would not look good on me, except for maybe a formal occasion.

Have you ever been called out for wearing your hat in the “wrong” place?

Nope. My Mom raised me with manners; take it off for prayer, the pledge and for supper.