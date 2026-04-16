How much money did citizens in your state lose to cryptocurrency fraud last year?

Key Points:

Americans lost over $11 billion in cryptocurrency crimes

California reported the most crypto crimes and dollars lost

Twenty-three states have enacted crypto ATM regulation laws to curb fraud

Americans reported losing more than $11 billion in cryptocurrency-related crimes between 2024 and 2025, according to a new report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation that found complaints rising 21%.

California by far reported the most cryptocurrency-related crimes and dollars lost to digital asset scams last year, nearly double that of runner-up Texas in both categories, according to new data the FBI released its annual Internet Crime Report for 2025. Residents in the largest states – California, Texas, Florida and New York – reported the most complaints and overall losses. But after those mega-states, the correlation between population and the number and scale of scams becomes less clear: Oregon, which ranks 27th by population, reported the fifth largest losses due to cryptocurrency-related crime: $545,938,510. The FBI data shows cryptocurrency scams resulting in a total of a reported $11.366 billion in losses. Seniors were the hardest hit of any age group: Americans over the age of 60 reported the most complaints and the largest amount lost — more than $4.4 billion from that group alone last year.

Twenty-three states have enacted crypto ATM regulation laws in total, with 10 states passing laws in 2025. At least 22 bills have been introduced this year. Indiana in March became the first to outlaw the kiosks with the enactment of House Bill 1116.

In the last month lawmakers have passed bills to do so in Alabama (HB 303), Florida (HB 505), Wisconsin (AB 968) and Kansas (HB 2515 and HB 2591), Mississippi (HB 1625) and Kentucky (SB 189).

Emma Kinery is a State Affairs national reporter covering state politics and policy out of our Washington, D.C. office. Contact Emma Kinery at ekinery@stateaffairs.com or on X @EmmaKinery.

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