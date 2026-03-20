Will excess clemency hamper Hobbs’ re-election bid?

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs arrives at the podium to give her State of the State address in the House of Representatives at the Capitol with Speaker of the House Rep. Steve Montenegro, R-Goodyear, left, and Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Queen Creek, flanking the governor, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Key Points:

Hobbs stays consistent on granting majority clemency recommendations

Consultant says clemency decisions unlikely to significantly impact reelection

Commutations remain rare, but applications rise despite low success rates

Gov. Katie Hobbs continues to keep a steady record in granting most, but not all, of the recommendations sent to her by the Board of Executive Clemency.

During her time in office, Hobbs has granted 21 clemency requests of the 35 recommended to her office, with three sent this year still pending.

Whether her approach changes during an election year remains an open question, but a political consultant said Hobbs’ decisions on commutations and pardons are unlikely to weigh heavily on her campaign for re-election.

“For a Democratic governor in Arizona, it shouldn’t be a massive political calculus that would go into making a rational, well-reasoned decision about a commutation or a pardon,” Chuck Coughlin, political consultant for HighGround, said.



The Board of Executive Clemency is tasked with conducting a two-phase hearing for commutations, or the shortening or altering sentences deemed excessive, pardons, or the complete clearance of someone’s criminal and carceral record, and early release for inmates in imminent danger of death.

A majority of the board must recommend clemency to the governor who then makes the final say on whether to grant or deny the application, with no deadline. But when the vote from the board is unanimous, the recommendation takes effect if the governor fails to grant or deny it within 90 days.

In 2023, the board sent nine commutation recommendations – two pardons, four commutations and three releases for inmates in imminent danger of death – to the governor, and she granted seven, leaving two commutations still pending.

In 2024, the board sent seven recommendations to the governor, including three commutations, three imminent-danger-of-death cases and one pardon.

She granted two commutations and two releases for imminent danger of death.

One commutation went to Marilyn Keppler, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument by domestic violence in 2021 after hitting her husband in the head with a hammer.

Hobbs commuted Kepler’s eight-year sentence to time served, citing good behavior in prison, participation in programming aimed at personal development, lack of any criminal history and significantly deteriorating physical health. Kepler has since passed away.

The governor also commuted a 292-year sentence levied on Atdom Patsalis for a string of theft charges to a life sentence with the possibility of parole after concluding the sentence was disproportionate to the offense. Because Patsalis had already served 10 years in prison, he was immediately eligible for parole.

In 2025, Hobbs received 16 recommendations – three pardons, seven commutations and six imminent dangers of death.

She granted five imminent dangers of death and the sixth went into effect after the 90-day mark. And, the governor granted one pardon for Olayinka Ajiboye, who was sentenced to three years for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Three people saw their sentences commuted in 2025.

One, Demitrius Moore, was sentenced to life without the possibility of release for 25 years for first degree murder, and further sentenced to another 10 years for kidnapping.

Moore did not kill anyone but was present during a fatal robbery and kidnapping. In 2019, he was paroled from his life sentence to his active sentence. He’s now served 30 years in prison.

Hobbs commuted the sentence, noting Moore had received a “far more excessive sentence than any other defendant despite having had a far less active role in the commission of the underlying crimes,” according to her annual clemency report to the Legislature.

She noted he had served as a dedicated mentor. He still has to serve additional time on other counts but he will be parole eligible in five years.

Bryan Booker, a man who was serving a life sentence without parole for driving a vehicle during a drive-by shooting, saw his sentence commuted to 25 years to life with parole eligibility.

Hobbs noted Booker was a teenager at the time of his offense and had already served 25 years in prison.

Hobbs then commuted a 40-year prison sentence for Hope King to two years. King was sentenced to 40 years for attempted murder and child abuse after injuring her infant daughter. But, given a postpartum psychosis diagnosis not raised at trial, Hobbs deemed the sentence excessive.

Hobbs currently has three new cases – one commutation and two pardons – on her desk as of March 2026. Six cases from years past are still pending.

Now that Hobbs is entering an election year, Coughlin does not expect her decisions on clemency to play a big role in the general election.

“I wouldn’t imagine she would have any significant issues, particularly with her Democratic voter base, on what she’s done,” Coughlin said. “I’m sure she’s been thoughtful about exposing herself to undue criticism in a general election environment.”

He contrasted Hobbs’ situation with a Republican primary.

“It’s more relevant for Republican candidates who face Republican primary voters – law and order, hang em’ high, not a lot of grace there,” Coughlin said. “I would imagine she wouldn’t have any significant issues, particularly with her Democratic voter base, on what she’s done.”

Over Hobbs’ time in office, the total of commutations sent to the board continues to increase. In FY2025, the board conducted 260 phase one commutation hearings, jumping from 199 the year prior.

Gretchen McClellan-Singh, the board’s executive director, acknowledged the increase and noted that the board has already received around 60 applications this year.

Donna Hamm, executive director of Middle Ground Prison Reform, who often assists inmates in the clemency application process, emphasized the chances of getting a commutation in front of the governor in the first place continues to be slim.

She likens the process to buying a lottery ticket.

“The most important thing that I focus on is how slim their chances are of being successful,” Hamm said. “Because statistically, historically, it’s like buying a lottery I tell them, It’s like buying a lottery ticket. You can never, ever win the lottery if you don’t buy a ticket, but your chances are almost nil of winning.”

Hamm added, too, commutations are meant to be the exception, not the rule.

“Commutation is supposed to be rare,” Hamm said. “It’s supposed to be for extraordinary cases.”