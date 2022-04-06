Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / AG election audit review points to vulnerabilities, no widespread fraud alleged (access required)

AG election audit review points to vulnerabilities, no widespread fraud alleged (access required)

By: Nick Phillips and Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times April 6, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich says an ongoing review of the Arizona Senate’s audit report and related election investigations has “revealed serious vulnerabilities” and “raises questions about the 2020 election in Arizona.” 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Groups line up for Ducey’s summer camp funding (access required)

The Governor’s Office opened applications on March 7 to organizations that want a share of the $100 million in federal Covid relief that Gov. Doug Ducey has promised to fund summer programs aimed at helping kids catch up after learning loss during the pandemic

/* code for tag simpli.fi */