Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Conflicting measures could be on ballot (access required)

Conflicting measures could be on ballot (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 27, 2022

Arizonans going to the polls this year could be faced with three vastly different and often-conflicting approaches for the conduct of future elections.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Judge allows Finchem, Gosar, Biggs to stay on ballot (access required)

Arizonans going to the polls this year could be faced with three vastly different and often-conflicting approaches for the conduct of future elections. Complete access ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */