Home / courts / Supreme Court to decide Senate audit records challenge (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times May 10, 2022

The Senate claimed legislative privilege Tuesday at the Arizona Supreme Court in its bid to withhold or redact more than 1,000 documents related to the review of the 2020 general election in Maricopa County. 

