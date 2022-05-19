Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times May 19, 2022

For most of this session, lawmakers have been working with stakeholders of various interests to cobble together legislation that addresses Arizona’s water woes, but concerns over conservation and money have slowed progress. 

