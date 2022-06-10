Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Suit against SRP could set public records precedent  (access required)

Suit against SRP could set public records precedent  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times June 10, 2022

The Sierra Club is suing Salt River Project in a case that could lead to a legal precedent over SRP’s status regarding public records. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

New health measure restrictions limit local control (access required)

Some local officials aren’t excited about a slate of new laws that limit the ability of governments and schools to take measures to control Covid – or other health issues – going forward.  

/* code for tag simpli.fi */