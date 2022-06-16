Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State jobless rate holds steady, private sector adds positions

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services June 16, 2022

Arizona's jobless rate remained unchanged in May at 3.2 percent as the state and nation wait to see the effect of a sharp hike in interest rates on the economy.

