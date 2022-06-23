Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GOP candidate sues Republican Party, chairwoman  (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times June 23, 2022

Longshot Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Neely is suing the Republican Party of Arizona, Chairwoman Kelli Ward and unnamed party officials, alleging he was unlawfully excluded from party debates and events. 

