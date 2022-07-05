Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Voters will consider at least eight proposals in November (access required)

Voters will consider at least eight proposals in November (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 5, 2022

Arizona voters will face at least eight -- and likely as many as 11 -- proposals they get to approve or quash in November.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Judge: state’s care of inmates is inadequate (access required)

The care provided by the state at prison is "plainly grossly inadequate'' and state officials are acting "with deliberate indifference'' to the substantial risk of harm to inmates, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */