Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law   (access required)

Federal judge blocks Arizona’s ‘personhood’ abortion law   (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press July 12, 2022

A federal judge in Phoenix on Monday blocked a 2021 state "personhood" law that gives all legal rights to unborn children and that abortion rights groups said put providers at risk of prosecution for a variety of crimes.
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona abortion providers halt procedures after Roe ruling (access required)

Abortion providers across Arizona halted procedures Friday while they try to determine if a law dating to pre-statehood days means their doctors and nurses could face prison time now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that abortion rights are not protected by the Constitution.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */