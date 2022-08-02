Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brnovich: no evidence of “widespread deceased voters” in 2020 (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich says there’s no evidence that lots of dead people voted in Arizona's 2020 election, shooting down one of the biggest claims to come out of the Cyber Ninjas’ controversial election audit. 
