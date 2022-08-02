Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GOP Corp Comm race taking shape (access required)

By: Jeremy Yurow Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

The team of Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers are leading the GOP primary for the Arizona Corporation Commission. They currently have 38% and 32.3% of the vote respectively to Kim Owens’ 29.8% with over 600,000 votes counted thus far.   The two Republicans who receive the highest pluralities of the vote will face Democratic incumbent Sandra Kennedy and ...
