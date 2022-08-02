Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Hamadeh leads pack for Republican AG nomination  (access required)

Hamadeh leads pack for Republican AG nomination  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times August 2, 2022

With more than 430,000 votes counted, Abe Hamadeh held a narrow lead over commercial attorney Rodney Glassman in the race for the Republican nomination for Attorney General. 
Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Finchem, Fontes leading in Secretary of State primaries (access required)

The first release of primary election results put Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, in the lead for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State, with former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes narrowly ahead in the race for the Democratic nomination. 