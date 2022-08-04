Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance for Navajo presidency (access required)

Jonathan Nez, Buu Nygren advance for Navajo presidency (access required)

By: Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press August 4, 2022

Voters from the Navajo Nation will see familiar faces in the tribe's general election: their current president and a former vice presidential candidate, both of whom were on the ballot in 2018. 
Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Navajos to narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls to 2 (access required)

Navajo voters will decide today which two of 15 presidential hopefuls they want to advance to the tribe's general election.