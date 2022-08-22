Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Judge limits privilege defense in AZ Mormon sex abuse case (access required)

Judge limits privilege defense in AZ Mormon sex abuse case (access required)

By: Michael Rezendes Associated Press August 22, 2022

An Arizona judge overseeing a high-profile lawsuit accusing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of conspiring to cover-up child sex abuse has ruled that the church may not refuse to answer questions or turn over documents under the state's "clergy-penitent privilege."
Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo