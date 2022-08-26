Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Court rules ‘dark money,’ medical debt initiatives will go before voters  (access required)

Court rules ‘dark money,’ medical debt initiatives will go before voters  (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times August 26, 2022

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that two contested initiatives concerning “dark money” and medical debt will go before voters in November even though some petition circulators violated state law – but voters won’t get to weigh in on a third initiative that sought to make a multitude of changes to Arizona election laws. 
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix (access required)

A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. 