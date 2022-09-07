Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
CATHLEEN WALKER

REGIONAL PRESIDENT
PNC

Cathleen Walker is regional president for Phoenix/Northern Arizona and head of Corporate Banking for Arizona and New Mexico for PNC Bank. Walker, a 30-year PNC veteran, was an EVP and Managing Director in PNC Debt Capital Markets group prior to moving to Arizona. Walker currently serves on the Board of Directors for GPEC, the Arizona Commerce Authority and Southwest Human Development, is a co-chair of the VSUW MC2026 Cabinet and is a member of Greater Phoenix Leadership and Golden Seeds. Walker holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in Economics from Pennsylvania State University.

