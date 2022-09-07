ARIZONA MARKET CEO

BOK FINANCIAL

Dave Ralston was the Arizona Market CEO of BOK Financial for 17 years prior to his retirement on August 1. He oversaw BOK’s entry into the Arizona market in 2005 and guided the business for nearly 20 years. Under his stewardship, BOK’s Arizona team weathered the Great Recession in 2008 and the Covid pandemic, both of which had massive impacts on the financial sector. Prior to joining the BOK team, Dave worked for 15 years as the real estate manager and later senior vice president of Bank of Oklahoma, a subsidiary of BOK. Since its beginnings in 1910, BOK has grown into one of the top 25 U.S.-based banks. Dave holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Truman State University in Missouri.

No tags for this post.