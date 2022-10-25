Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Southern border apprehensions hit record 2.4 million in fiscal 2022 (access required)

Southern border apprehensions hit record 2.4 million in fiscal 2022 (access required)

By: Tristan Richards Cronkite News October 25, 2022

Border officials encountered a record of almost 2.4 million migrants at the southern border in fiscal 2022, shattering the old record of 1.7 million set just a year earlier, according to numbers released late Friday by Customs and Border Protection.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ducey, Mecham, Napolitano, Brewer, Mofford, Mesnard, voters, election, Proposition 131, National Lieutenant Governors Association, succession

Who’s on second? Prop 131 answers with new lieutenant governor’s office (access required)

Sen. J. D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, hopes voters approve Proposition 131, which would make Arizona one of the last states in the country to create an office of lieutenant governor who would succeed the governor.