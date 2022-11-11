Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Supreme Court denies emergency appeal on case barring Cochise County’s full hand count (access required)

Supreme Court denies emergency appeal on case barring Cochise County’s full hand count (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times November 11, 2022

After a judge blocked the Cochise County Board of Supervisors’ attempt at a full hand count of ballots on Monday, Cochise County Recorder David Stevens moved forward with a hand count anyways, and his attorneys filed an appeal in the case.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

election, judges, retention, voters, ballots, Stephen M. Hopkins, Rusty Crandell, Benjamin Norris,Judge Howard Sukenic, Maricopa County Superior Court

Early election results show voters reject three judges’ bids for retention (access required)

Initial results reveal voters rejected three judges’ bids for retention in the Maricopa County Superior Court.