Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / As world leaders meet to discuss climate change, action plans inch forward in Arizona (access required)

As world leaders meet to discuss climate change, action plans inch forward in Arizona (access required)

By: Olivia Dow Cronkite News November 16, 2022

Stark words greeted the leaders of nearly 200 countries who have gathered in Egypt this month to discuss climate change, policy and action at the United Nation’s annual conference while some political leaders in Arizona are tackling the issue at the state level.
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo