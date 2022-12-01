Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / University researchers seek Valley fever vaccine  (access required)

University researchers seek Valley fever vaccine  (access required)

By: Kaden Kleinschmidt Cronkite News December 1, 2022

A new research program combining the efforts of Northern Arizona University and the University of Washington aims to create a vaccine for Valley fever, an infectious fungal disease that poses an increasing threat as the climate continues to warm and become drier. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

mental health, Tucson, Arizona, Café 54, NAMI, Coyote TaskForce, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

Tucson cafe doubles as training program for people with mental illness (access required)

Located in downtown Tucson, Café 54 serves as an employment training program for people with mental health conditions or developmental disabilities. In Arizona, more than 1 million adults have some sort of mental health condition – but about one-third do not get needed health care, often because of cost.