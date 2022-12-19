Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: audreymcavoy December 19, 2022

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what happened when severe turbulence rocked a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday, seriously injuring 11 people in what an Hawaiian Airlines official called an isolated and unusual event.
